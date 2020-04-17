Broncos’ Miller has coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) _ One of the NFL’s top players is being treated for the coronavirus.

Von Miller’s agent says the Denver Broncos linebacker has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is. Joby Branion tells The Associated Press that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.

Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago. When his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus.

Miller said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.Miller was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.