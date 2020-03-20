Brazos Valley Public-Private-Business Partnership Forms Coronavirus Community Relief Fund

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

Community nonprofits are partnering with local governments and businesses to launch a relief fund for Brazos Valley residents and businesses that face economic uncertainty as the region continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is being spearheaded by United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station in partnership with Stylecraft Builders, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley – Fries Financial Services Fund, Tim and Travis Bryan, First Financial Bank and others who have already contributed over $80,000 to the relief effort.

The goal is to provide funds for measures such as food, rent and utility relief for residents along with small business relief as the community follows social distancing and isolation measures to curb the spread of the illness within the community.

Chris Field wanted to combine community resources for a common goal. Founder of the Mercy Project and the BCS Marathon, Field put the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley together with United Way of the Brazos Valley. Soon, separate city efforts that were underway in Bryan and College Station joined together the COVID-19 community relief partnership.

“I look around and see people who are my neighbors and friends and know they are suffering,” said Field. “This felt like the perfect way to unite everyone who wants to help and connect them to those around us who can really use it.”

Small businesses will be able apply for payroll assistance programs with these funds to help keep workers employed. Grant funding will also be available for community nonprofits that provide services for residents needing food, rent and utility assistance, among others.

Grant funding designed to help existing nonprofit organizations and small businesses, therefore individuals are not eligible for this fund. Individuals may benefit from the programs offered by grant fund recipients and other programs already in place.

Applications for the first funding cycle will open on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at 5 p.m. and close Friday, Mar. 27, at 12 noon. Applications will continue to be accepted until all funds have been dispersed. The applications will be posted at uwbv.org/covid19.

Anyone can donate to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19.

For more information, visit uwbv.org/covid19.