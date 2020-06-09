 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos Valley High School Athletes Return for Voluntary Workouts

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

Brazos Valley High School athletes were able to make their return to campus yesterday for voluntary workouts.

The UIL ruled that teams could hold limited offseason conditioning with safety measures put in place.

Bryan High football coach and campus coordinator Ross Rogers tells The Eagle more than 100 athletes participated in Day 1 of BISD’s summer workouts.

