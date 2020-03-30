Brazos Valley Has A Regional Extension Agent For Disaster Recovery And Assistance

Matching the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a new regional agent at Texas A&M Agrilife extension began work in the area of disaster assessment and recovery.

During the March 17 Brazos County commission meeting, extension agent Dusty Tittle introduced Asa Jillson.

Jillson’s territory includes Brazos, Madison, Leon, Robertson, Burleson, Milam, and Williamson counties.

Jillson says in addition to coronavirus, he will also be addressing weather and other issues facing agriculture.

Click below for comments from Dusty Tittle and Asa Jillson:

Listen to “New regional extension agent starts work in disaster assessment in recovery” on Spreaker.