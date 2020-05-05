Brazos Valley Food Bank Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about their operation, the BVFB Food Assistance Hotline, Giving Tuesday Now, and more.
Listen to “Brazos Valley Food Bank Update on WTAW” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138936
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 5 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News.