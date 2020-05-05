 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos Valley Food Bank Update on WTAW

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about their operation, the BVFB Food Assistance Hotline, Giving Tuesday Now, and more.

Listen to “Brazos Valley Food Bank Update on WTAW” on Spreaker.

