Brazos Valley Food Bank Hosting Drive-thru Food Giveaways

This month, the Brazos Valley Food Bank is hosting seven drive-thru food giveaways throughout their service area.

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director, says no paperwork is required, but these events are meant for people who are dealing with food insecurity.

Multiple households can come in one vehicle. Specific questions will be asked about each household.

One emergency food box, one allotment of fresh items, and up to two hot lunches will be given out.

Message from the Brazos Valley Food Bank:

The effects of COVID-19 are not going away. Unemployment and uncertainty are high. A new wave of residents of the Brazos Valley are finding themselves having trouble making ends meet. Close to the top of that list is the need for food.

While almost all of the food pantries that partner with BVFB have been on the frontline of the hunger by remaining open since COVID began, expanding their hours, and modifying their way to distribute food so that it is safer and more efficient, the idea is to add to those efforts by providing more to families while we can.

BVFB can because we have been awarded funding from the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to amplify food distribution in May (all food has to be distributed in 30 days). In addition, major food distributors that were awarded the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be partnering with food banks to distribute items like fresh produce, dairy and meat that farmers did not have buyers for. Food is finally flowing through the food banks, and it is time to stock the pantries of our neighbors in need as much as we can.

