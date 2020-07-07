Brazos Valley Food Bank Announces Matching Gift

The Brazos Valley Food Bank has announced a $100,000 matching gift.

According to a news release, the F.W. Bert & Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation has offered an incredible $100,000 matching gift. Every $1 you give will double until August 31st.

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director, says monetary donations are the best way to help the food bank safely operate during this time.

Click HERE to find more information or make an online donation.

