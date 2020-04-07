Brazos Valley Crisis Prayer Line

From Pastor Jonathan Brooks:

On Monday, April 7, we have officially launched the Brazos Valley Crisis Prayer Line.

The prayer line will be open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Working in conjunction with the health department, we are offering folks across the community an outlet to connect with a volunteer who is available to listen and intently pray with and for folks. We realize that during this Covid-19 crisis, many people are struggling financially, struggling with addiction, struggling with the isolation, loneliness, struggling in relationships, and looking for help. Our goal is to come along side folks and provide hope through prayer.

As folks call in, they will have the option of selecting 1) English or 2) Spanish. From there, they’ll talk with a point person in the health department who will take their name and contact information. From there, they’ll pass them on to a prayer volunteer who will then follow up with a phone call. Essentially, the health department will be acting less as a call center, and more as a connecting point to the volunteers.

Though this IS a Christian-based prayer support line, if a caller is needing another faith-specific person with whom to connect, prayer volunteers will be happy to seek to get the appropriate faith-specific number/ info into the caller’s hands!

Thanks so much.

Blessings,

Pastor Jonathan Brooks