Brazos Valley Coronavirus Relief Fund Taking Phase Two Applications And Still Awarding Phase One Grants

The Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund for small businesses and non-profit agencies has topped $370,000 dollars.

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince says phase two grant applications are being accepted through Thursday at noon.

Prince says the review committee is still reviewing phase one applications and will be awarding grants this week.

Prince reminds potential applicants that grants are not limited to Brazos County.

And the application process has been updated as the result of reviewing phase one requests.

Click HERE for more information about applying and/or contributing to the regional fund, established by United Way and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

Click below for comments from Alison Prince, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

