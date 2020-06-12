Brazos Valley Bombers Owner Uri Geva Talks TCL Expansion, 2020 Opening Day

Brazos Valley Bombers owner and Texas Collegiate League (TCL) Commissioner Uri Geva says 2020 could prove to be a defining one.

With many of the nation’s top summer league seasons canceled because of COVID-19, the TCL has expanded from four to 10 teams to accommodate the influx of talent.

The league will feature four original clubs (Brazos Valley, Victoria, Texarkana, Acadiana), along with six new teams in five markets: Round Rock, Tulsa, Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and San Antonio.

All six of the new clubs will play their home games at local minor league stadiums.

Geva says the 2020 season will begin on June 30th, when the Bombers entertain the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Field in Bryan.

