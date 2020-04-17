Brazos County Sheriff’s Traffic Stop Leads To Bryan Woman’s Arrest On Nine Charges

A Bryan woman who pleaded guilty to four felony crimes more than two years ago returns to jail on nine new charges.

39 year old Tiffany Taylor was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Bryan by Brazos County sheriff’s deputies.

There are eight warrants associated with crimes taking place a week ago Wednesday at the Bryan Dollar General on William Joel Bryan near Sue Haswell Park.

According to the arrest report, Taylor is accused of using an altered check to make a $116 dollar purchase.

The checking account belonged to one victim, and a drivers license number on the check belonged to another victim who had been waiting on a new license.

Additionally, deputies found five more blank fake checks. And during the traffic stop, Taylor was also arrested for possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine.

According to online court records, Taylor is awaiting trial on a drug possession charge from January.

Taylor, who according to online jail records has 12 aliases, is held on bonds totaling $165,000 dollars.