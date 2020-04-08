 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos County Proclamation For Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month

April is sexual assault awareness and prevention month.

The board chairman of the Brazos Valley Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart, accepted a proclamation issued at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

Stewart says work at SARC continues during the pandemic, including victim counseling by video conference calls.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation.

Click below to hear the proclamation read by county judge Duane Peters, followed by comments from Jim Stewart.

Listen to “Brazos County proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month” on Spreaker.

Screen shot of the Brazos County proclamation.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138509

Posted by on Apr 8 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
