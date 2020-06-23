Brazos County Jury Selection Moving Out Of The Courthouse

Brazos County jury selection is moving out of the courthouse.

County commissioners Tuesday morning, without discussion, unanimously designated the Brazos Center and the county’s administration building as auxiliary courtrooms.

According to the resolution, there is not enough room in the courthouse to have social distancing for jury panels. Some trials have more than 90 prospective jurors.

An assembly room at the Brazos Center would be used during three weeks in July, and the auditorium in the administration building that used to be a church sanctuary would be reserved starting next week.

