Brazos County Judge Rescinds The County’s Shelter In Place Order After Commissioners Approve Deferring Most Hotel Tax Payments And Transferring Two Assistant County Attorneys

Brazos County judge Duane Peters lifted the county’s shelter in place order during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

Peters says county residents still have to abide by the governor’s executive orders.

Commissioner Irma Cauley expects the judge’s action will result in residents calling county offices for additional clarification.

Before the judge lifted the order, commissioners approved his request to move two lawyers in the civil division of the county attorney’s office to the county judge’s office. One of the lawyers becomes the judge’s chief legal counsel, and the other becomes the county judge’s chief of staff.

Click HERE to read and download the emergency budget amendment changing the assignments of two assistant Brazos County attorneys.

Commissioners also give hotel owners until the end of the year to pay most of the county’s share of hotel occupancy tax money. Hotel owners still have to pay the county’s share that goes toward paying bonds for the expansion of Kyle Field.

Click HERE to read and download the order regarding deferring most Brazos County hotel occupancy tax money.

Click below for comments from the April 21, 2020 Brazos County commissioner’s court meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County Judge lifts the county’s shelter in place order” on Spreaker.