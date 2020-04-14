 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the commissioner court’s vote ending split tax payments, the possibility of tax increases, quarterly payments for seniors and disabled, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

