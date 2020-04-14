Brazos County Judge Duane Peters on WTAW

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the commissioner court’s vote ending split tax payments, the possibility of tax increases, quarterly payments for seniors and disabled, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

