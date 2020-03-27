Brazos County Jail Population Continues To Drop

The population at the Brazos County jail continues to drop.

In recent months, there were more than 600 inmates. Last week, the number was around 580. At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, sheriff Chris Kirk told commissioners the population was 534.

The sheriff thanked local law enforcement for issuing tickets to those arrested for class “C” misdemeanors and some “A” and “B” misdemeanors.

Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office issued a news release stating no inmates have coronavirus and no inmates have exhibited any symptoms. The statement was in response to social media rumors.