Brazos County Health District’s Spiritual Hotline Goes Away

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting opened with an e-mail opposing the the health district’s coronavirus spiritual hotline.

County judge Duane Peters read the e-mail that was written by local activist Robert Rose.

Rose stated in part “Brazos County should not be utilizing taxpayer funded resources to promote Christianity or any other religion.”

The e-mail also stated “Furthermore, I’m concerned about the potential liability for Brazos County by allowing unlicensed and uninsured people to effectively provide counseling to people seeking help.”

After reading the e-mail, Peters said it was his understanding the service was discontinued following a discussion with undisclosed parties.

A health district spokeswoman told WTAW News says new options away from their office are being explored.

