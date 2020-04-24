 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos County Health District’s Spiritual Hotline Goes Away

Posted by covid, Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, April 24th, 2020

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting opened with an e-mail opposing the the health district’s coronavirus spiritual hotline.

County judge Duane Peters read the e-mail that was written by local activist Robert Rose.

Rose stated in part “Brazos County should not be utilizing taxpayer funded resources to promote Christianity or any other religion.”

The e-mail also stated “Furthermore, I’m concerned about the potential liability for Brazos County by allowing unlicensed and uninsured people to effectively provide counseling to people seeking help.”

After reading the e-mail, Peters said it was his understanding the service was discontinued following a discussion with undisclosed parties.

A health district spokeswoman told WTAW News says new options away from their office are being explored.

Click below to hear the e-mail written by Robert Rose and read by county judge Duane Peters during the April 21, 2020 Brazos County commissioners court meeting.

042120-comments-about-the-former-BCHD-spiritual-help-phone-line.mp3

 

Screen shot from the Brazos County health district’s Facebook page.

