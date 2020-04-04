Brazos County Health District Coronavirus Update, April 4

Update, April 4, 2020:

For the first time in six days, the Brazos County health district reports no new deaths from coronavirus.

During the 24 hour period ending midday Saturday, three positive cases were reported. That brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 75.

The number of patients who have recovered remains at ten. Recovered is defined by the health district “as someone who has been fever free for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.”

Eight Brazos County patients remain hospitalized. The total number of Brazos County deaths remains at five.

As of midday Saturday, the health district reports a total of 1,468 tests for COVID-19.

Update, April 3, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the fifth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 70’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, four more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 72 as of midday Friday.

Eight people are hospitalized, and no one has been discharged from the hospital in the 72 hour period ending Friday morning.

The health district reports 10 people have recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever free for 72 hours without fever reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Update, April 2, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the fourth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, five more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 68 as of midday Thursday.

Seven people are hospitalized, and no one has been discharged from the hospital in the 48 hour period ending Thursday morning.

The health district reports a total of 1,222 tests have been performed, and three people have recovered since testing positive.

Click below for comments from the April 2, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Speakers included alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, CHI St. Joseph Health president Theron Park and chief medical officer Dr. Kia Parsi, Baylor Scott & White College Station region president Jason Jennings and chief medical officer Dr. William Rayburn, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Update, April 1, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports the third death of a Brazos County resident who was tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80’s who was hospitalized.

In addition to the reported death, 10 more positive cases have been reported, bringing the total to 63 as of midday Wednesday.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized.

After WTAW News asked the health district how many cases/deaths are from The Waterford, the health district issued the following statement:

Although your interest during this extraordinary time is understandable, the Brazos County Health District (BCHD) can not release any other information about positive COVID-19 cases or deaths that is not already included in our daily updates or press releases.

BCHD is subject to federal privacy and HIPAA laws and accordingly will not release any protected health information about any positive client.

Under HIPAA, the Privacy Rule protects individually identifiable health information from unauthorized or impermissible uses and disclosures.

Therefore, we cannot give out names, specific locations, or any other information that would or could directly identify a person.

We remain committed to timely and transparent communication with our media partners yet absolutely steadfast in protecting the privacy of those impacted by COVID-19.

BCHD is unwavering in its dedication to protect the health of our community and will always act expeditiously to implement public health interventions.

We are grateful to our media partners who continue to assist us in disseminating information that helps keep our public safe and also protects the private information of those impacted by COVID19.

Update, March 31, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports seven additional coronavirus cases.

As of midday Tuesday, the total number of Brazos County cases is 53.

For the first time, the health district has reported the total number of COVID-19 tests performed, which is 618.

Six patients are currently hospitalized.

More than half of the cases are community spread.

Update, March 30, 2020

The Brazos County health district reports two coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital.

As of midday Monday, the total number of Brazos County cases is 46.

Five patients are currently hospitalized.

And there have been two deaths.

Click below for comments from the March 20, 2020 Brazos County health district update. Comments are Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, CHI St. Joseph chief medical director Dr. Kia Parsi and emergency department medical director Dr. Paul Goen, Baylor Scott & White College Station region president Jason Jennings and emergency medicine medical director Dr. Matthew Curnutte, and Caprock hospital chief medical officer Dr. Lon Young.

Update, March 29, 2020

From the Brazos County health district:

As of 3.29.20, there have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 44.

The Brazos County Health District has confirmed the second death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 90’s who was hospitalized.

Update, March 28, 2020

Brazos County has its first death from coronavirus.

Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan announced Saturday afternoon the death of a College Station man in his 80’s who had been in hospice care.

Dr. Sullivan says an investigation is underway into the circumstances of how the man contracted the virus.

Dr. Sullivan added there are 40 positive cases in Brazos County as of Saturday afternoon. That’s an increase of nine from the Friday update.

Six of the patients are hospitalized.

Click below for comments from Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, and Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson.

Update, March 27, 2020

The Brazos County health district has added three positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 31.

The health district also reports no deaths and four hospitalizations.

The dashboard is on the Brazos County Health District’s website (www.brazoshealth.org): Quick Links, Latest Local COVID-19 Numbers.

Update, March 26, 2020

The Brazos County health district has added seven positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 28.

The health district also reports no deaths and three hospitalizations.

Update, March 25, 2020:

The Brazos County health district has added five positive cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total number to 21.

The health district has stopped separating how many cases are from community spread versus travelling.

The health district also reports no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Update, March 24, 2020:

There have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District, bringing the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 16.

Twelve of the 16 cases are travel related. Four cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread.

Of the positive Brazos County cases, 15 cases are at home doing self-care. One of the new positive cases has been hospitalized.

Dr. Seth Sullivan reported on Monday that one patient had been hospitalized, but the patient referenced is not one of the Brazos County cases.

Update, March 23, 2020:

The Brazos County health district received no new coronavirus cases between midday Sunday through midday Monday.

The health district expects the number, now at 12, to increase.

All 12 patients are at home doing self-care.

Ten of the twelve cases are travel related. Two cases have no travel history and are believed to be community spread.

Update, March 22 2020:

The Brazos County health district announced Sunday two more positive cases for coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases in Brazos County to 12.

All 12 patients are at home doing self-care.

According to the health district, ten of the twelve cases are travel related.

Two cases have no travel history and is believed to be community spread.

Update, March 21 2020:

The Brazos County health district announced Saturday four more positive cases for coronavirus.

That brings the total number in Brazos County to ten.

The health district reports all ten patients are at home doing self-care.

On Friday, Texas A&M announced a second student who lives off-campus tested positive. According to a university statement, the student “followed appropriate protocols in seeking treatment at the on-campus Student Health Services”, and the “individual was tested at SHS and directed to self-isolate at his off-campus residence.”

Friday’s A&M statement also announced two other positive cases not involving students. One is an “individual who works in a small area of the veterinary school and one individual at the Round Rock campus of the Texas A&M Health Science Center.” In both cases, A&M reports “Health authorities have been notified and contact tracing begun.”

UPDATE March 21, 2020 from the Brazos County Health District:

As of 3.21.20, there have been 4 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 10.

Nine of the 10 cases are travel related. One case has no travel history and is believed to be community spread.

All cases are at home doing self-care.

UPDATE as of March 20, 2020:

Brazos County has its first community transmitted case of coronavirus.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says this is a man in his 30’s who does not have a travel history.

Dr. Sullivan also announced a man in his 20’s with a travel history to New Mexico tested positive.

This brings the number of positive cases in Brazos County to six.

When Dr. Sullivan was asked if any of the six patients are currently in a medical facility, he said all six “are well” and he is impressed with their obedience in their recoveries.

Dr. Sullivan said they were reaching out to the primary people of the two latest patients to determine if either had “significant contact” with the public.

UPDATE as of March 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Thursday morning there has been one additional positive case of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total count of positive cases to 4 in Brazos County.

Below is information on the 4 cases:

1. Female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain

2. Male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado

3. Female in her 20’s who traveled to New York

4. Female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado

All four cases are believed to be travel related and are at home.

Texas A&M University can confirm that one of these cases, a female in her 20s who recently traveled to New York, is a Texas A&M student. She does not live on campus and has not visited campus since returning from her travels.

Update on March 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Wednesday morning there are two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to three.

The health district says details will be made available on the current cases as soon as they get them.

The health district says some of the cases were completed at private labs.

Original story, March 17 2020:

The first person in Brazos County to receive a positive test for coronavirus recently returned from a trip to Spain.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says the patient is a woman in her 20’s who is not affiliated with Texas A&M or Blinn.

The woman, who recently returned from a trip to Spain, was tested on Saturday, and those results were delivered Tuesday morning around one a.m.

Sullivan thanked the woman for her calm and common sense approach, and for doing the right things after she returned from a trip to Spain.

Sullivan says the woman, who had mild symptoms, is at home. The doctor says two or three people who were in contact with the woman after she returned home are in isolation.

Dr. Sullivan says they are planning for an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the CDC, Dr. Sullivan says patients should remain in isolation until at least seven days have passed since the illness began, your fever is gone without medicine for 72 hours, and other symptoms are gone.

Click below to hear the news conference with Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan.

News release from Brazos County Health District:

Dr. Sullivan will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the Brazos County Health District.

Date: March 17, 2020

NEWS RELEASE: Positive Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Next Steps:

The BCHD is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations. At this time, close contacts will be contacted by health officials directly.

The immediate health risk to the general public remains low.

The public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Get a flu shot (the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is still flu season).

Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

What to do if you experience symptoms, such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath:

People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19.

If you are a high-risk individual and you develop fever or symptoms, call your doctor.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow your doctor’s instructions and refer to CDC recommendations for how to take care of yourself at home.

General Population:

If you are in generally good health and have mild symptoms, stay home and take care of yourself like you would for a cold or the flu.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor.

If you need help finding a doctor, accessing medical care, or have general questions about COVID-19, call 2‑1‑1 for assistance.

To date, Texas has had 57 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. DSHS is posting the latest information, guidance for the public, health care providers and others, and updating case counts daily at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

