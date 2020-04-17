 LISTEN LIVE 
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreement This Week On A Charge Of DWI With Two Prior Convictions

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Friday, April 17th, 2020

Photo of Charles Frederick Johnson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

Some business is taking place in Brazos County district courts.

A Bryan man entered guilty plea Wednesday to DWI with two prior convictions.

54 year old Charles Frederick Johnson was arrested by Bryan police last July after an officer saw a car failed to yield while making a right turn and almost hit a pickup truck.

Johnson entered a plea agreement where he was sentenced to two years and gave up his right to appeal the plea and punishment.

