Brazos County District Court Plea Agreement This Week On A Charge Of DWI With Two Prior Convictions

Some business is taking place in Brazos County district courts.
A Bryan man entered guilty plea Wednesday to DWI with two prior convictions.
54 year old Charles Frederick Johnson was arrested by Bryan police last July after an officer saw a car failed to yield while making a right turn and almost hit a pickup truck.
Johnson entered a plea agreement where he was sentenced to two years and gave up his right to appeal the plea and punishment.
