Brazos County Disaster Declaration Issued To Accelerate Temporary Repairs Of Hail Damaged Roofs

Last week’s hail storm has generated a disaster declaration from Brazos County. That’s after several county-owned buildings sustained significant roof damage.

Click HERE to read and download the disaster declaration issued June 3, 2020.

County judge Duane Peters specifically referred to the football field size roofs at the jail and nearby juvenile detention center.

Peters says the estimated costs for temporary repairs at the jail are $200,000 dollars and another $100,000 at the juvenile detention center.

Peters says the declaration allows the county to transfer money from other sources to speed up the process of making the repairs in light of approaching and future tropical storms.

Roof damage was also reported at the county administration building and the health district and road and bridge offices.

And Peters says 40 county-owned vehicles were “pummeled” by the hail.

There are no current plans to survey private businesses and homes. Emergency Management coordinator Michele Meade tells WTAW News the few damage reports that have been received have been forwarded to the state. Meade says surveys following storms are typically not done unless there are opportunities to get state and/or federal assistance.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Brazos County disaster declaration issued to accelerate repairs to roofs damaged by last week’s hail storm” on Spreaker.