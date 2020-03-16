Brazos County DA’s Office Serves As Special Prosecutors In Grimes County

The Brazos County district attorney’s office was involved in the prosecution of a Grimes County criminal case last week.

The Grimes County DA’s office reported a man admitted to armed robbery and two sexual assaults.

19 year old Deeldre Richardson was sentenced to 15 years and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Richardson was one of two men who robbed a Navasota convenience store in August of 2018.

The sexual assaults took place in 2017, involving contact with girls under the age of 17.

Two lawyers from the Brazos County DA’s office served as special prosecutors.