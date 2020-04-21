Brazos County Commissioners Bring Back The Property Tax Split Payment Option

County judge Duane Peters was part of the unanimous vote. But he again warned those who take the option, to pay attention to future elections where local jurisdictions want to raise revenue over the state’s new three and a half percent cap.

Peters says if those elections fail, then the amount of the split payment changes.

Peters says those who make split payments…by state law…have to make equal payments.

The split payment option is used in ten percent of Brazos County’s property tax accounts, generating 18 percent of revenue for the county, cities, school district, and special taxing units that include emergency service and municipal utility districts.

Click below for comments from the April 21, 2020 Brazos County commissioner’s court meeting.

