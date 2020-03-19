Brazos County Commissioners Adopt Two Coronavirus Orders After Hearing From Seven County Officials

Seven Brazos County officials spoke before county commissioners adopted two orders related to coronavirus during an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Brazos County attorney Ed Bull provided a summary of the orders.

Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe brought up closing her office lobby to customers.

361st District Court judge Steve Smith brought up what is happening in Brazos County courts, and reminded those called for jury duty later this year to send in their applications and for those already chosen to call at their appointed time.

Brazos County precinct three justice of the peace Rick Hill shared how technology allowed a trial to be conducted earlier in the day.

Remarks from Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk included how they are taking care of nearly 600 jail inmates.

The director of Brazos County’s juvenile services, Linda Ricketson, brought up similar concerns about the more than 20 young people in juvenile detention.

The audience also heard from the director of the Brazos County health district, Santos Navarrette.

