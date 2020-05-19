Brazos County Commissioner And Businessman Sammy Catalena Has Died

Brazos County commissioner Sammy Catalena has died.

The Brazos County native passed away at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 72.

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin high school in Bryan and a member of the Texas A&M class of 1972, Catalena was elected as precinct two county commissioner in 2010.

Catalena’s business interests included a ranching operation, a rodeo and livestock company, and downtown Bryan businesses Catalena Hatters and the Texas Rose Boutique.

He was a medic in the Army’s 9th Infantry Division and served in Vietnam.

Catalena is survived by his wife Carolyn and sons Travis, Scott, and Clay.

Statement issued by Brazos County:

