Brazos County Commission Will Reconsider Ending Property Tax Split Payment Option Next Week

Brazos County judge Duane Peters announced during Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting that they will consider next week, reversing last week’s decision to end the split pay option for property taxes…something that affects about ten percent of the county’s property tax accounts.

The announcement, which was endorsed by commissioners Nancy Berry and Steve Aldrich, followed Duane Peters visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs.

The WTAW conversation also brought up the possibility of tax increases, quarterly payments for seniors and disabled.

