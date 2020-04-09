Brazos County Commission Ends Split Property Tax Payment Option

Last year’s decision by the state legislature to cap the growth in local property tax revenue to three and a half percent without a public vote, means the end of Brazos County property owners having the option to split their property tax payments.

Before this week’s unanimous vote, county judge Duane Peters says if voters turn down exceeding the cap, there would be no time for the tax office to reissue statements.

Peters says for the approximate ten percent who use the split pay option, now is the time to start budgeting for next year’s property tax payments.

Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says this does not impact property owners who are in a split payment right now for the 2019 tax year.

And this does not affect those 65 and older and those who are disabled, who take advantage of making property tax payments on a quarterly basis.

