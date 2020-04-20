Brazos County Appraisal District Update on WTAW

The chief appraiser for the Brazos Central Appraisal District, Mark Price, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about counties requesting property tax relief due to the coronavirus, the appraisal process, how to contact an appraiser if you want to protest your statement, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, April 20, 2020.

After the interview, Price told WTAW News the PIN number associated with property value statements is assigned to the owner and not the property. Price says if you have multiple properties, the PIN number should be the same for all properties.

Listen to “Chief Appraiser Mark Price on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.