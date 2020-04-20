 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Brazos County Appraisal District Update on WTAW

Brazos County Appraisal District Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Monday, April 20th, 2020

The chief appraiser for the Brazos Central Appraisal District, Mark Price, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about counties requesting property tax relief due to the coronavirus, the appraisal process, how to contact an appraiser if you want to protest your statement, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, April 20, 2020.

After the interview, Price told WTAW News the PIN number associated with property value statements is assigned to the owner and not the property. Price says if you have multiple properties, the PIN number should be the same for all properties.

Listen to “Chief Appraiser Mark Price on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138701

Posted by on Apr 20 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-