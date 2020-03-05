Boonville Heritage Park And Cemetery Reopens Following Gate Repairs And Modifications

Repairs and modifications have been completed that have led to reopening Brazos County’s Boonville Heritage Park and cemetery.

County judge Duane Peters says the substructure had to be replaced at the entry gate, after brick started falling out last month.

That resulted in spending another $5,000 dollars, which was approved at this week’s commission meeting.

The height of the gate was also raised, to allow easier access for school buses and other high profile vehicles to get in and out of the park.

