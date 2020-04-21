Bombers Announce New Opening Day for 2020 Summer

Bryan/College Station, TX – April 21, 2020 –

Earlier today the Texas Collegiate League made a decision to delay the start of the 2020 summer season. “The TCL voted unanimously to move the season opener to July 3rd to provide our franchises ample time to prepare and ensure that the safety of our fans and all involved is addressed with the utmost scrutiny. The league continues to monitor social distancing requirements and has begun to put in guidelines for fans to be able to safely attend our ballparks this summer.” – Texas Collegiate League Statement

Going into their 14th Season the Defending Champion Bombers are thrilled to announce an updated schedule to the 2020 Baseball Season that will provide a full season’s worth of excitement and fun jam packed into July and August. The Bombers home opener will be on July 10th versus the 2019 TCL Runner-Ups the Texarkana Twins on a Friday Fireworks Extravaganza! The 6-time TCL Champions, Bombers, open the condensed TCL 2020 season on the road versus the Victoria Generals on July 3rd for a two game series and following a couple of off- days the Bombers will head to Lafayette, LA to face the Cane Cutters.

The Bombers updated schedule will feature 4 home weekend dates and home games versus the Rougarou, Generals, Cane Cutters and the Twins. To celebrate the return of America’s pastime the Bombers are unveiling a special season ticket package for only $60 which includes amazing perks from local businesses like Edible Arrangements, Eco Zapp A/C Efficiency, Healing Touch Massage, Sevcik’s Service Center, Altitude Trampoline Park, Brazos Valley Dental Arts and Texas Roadhouse.

“We know how important sports are to help us all get acclimated back to a new normal, and we’re proud to be part of this incredible community we call home; We’re working closely with health care officials to determine the best new ways to ensure the safety of our players, host families, and fans as they attend Bombers games this summer” said Uri Geva, Team Founder.

The Bombers also thank the support and understanding of their Franchise partners in Baylor Scott & White Health, Cognizant Technologies, College Station Ford, College Station Mercedes-Benz and Caliber Collision.

For tickets and information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to https://bvbombers.com/tickets. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Story courtesy of Clutch Entertainment