Blinn College Trustees Are Told To Plan For Enrollment Decreases This Fall And Next Spring

Blinn College trustees are told at this week’s meeting to plan for enrollment decreases this fall and next spring.

Chancellor Mary Hensley also commended the efforts of senior administrators who are recruiting existing students.

Dr. Hensley also reported Blinn’s enrollment for May online classes is up compared with last year, but are down overall due to fewer face to face classes.

The chancellor, vice chancellor for business Richard Cervantes, and executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert also updated trustees regarding the financial impact of the coronavirus impact. That includes what is known about $14 million dollars in federal financial assistance that is split between students and Blinn district operations.

Hensley reported substantial completion of Blinn’s new agricultural and workforce education complex at the RELLIS campus is expected May 5. Construction will start soon on Blinn’s second academic building at RELLIS. On the Bryan campus, parking lot repairs and installation of new light poles begins next month, and work has started to replace the roof on the Bryan campus “T” building.

Trustees awarded two construction contracts affecting the Bryan campus. New flooring and wall coverings will be installed in buildings “A” and “G”. And boilers are being replaced at the Bryan campus student center.

Click HERE to read and download chancellor Mary Hensley’s report at the April 21, 2020 meeting of the Blinn board of trustees.

Click HERE to read and download the Blinn College financial report that was presented during the April 21, 2020 board of trustees meeting.

Click below for comments from Richard Cervantes, Mary Hensley, and Leighton Schubert.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees are told to plan for fewer students this fall and next spring” on Spreaker.