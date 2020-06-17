Blinn College Trustees Approve A Budget Giving Full Time Employees A Raise And Projecting An Enrollment Decrease

Blinn College’s full time faculty and staff will be getting a three percent pay raise with no additional cost for their health insurance.

That’s part of the budget approved during Tuesday night’s Blinn board of trustees meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the budget presentation made at the June 16, 2020 Blinn trustees meeting.

Blinn chancellor Mary Hensley continues to project an enrollment decrease for the fall semester of 20 percent. She also reminded the board that early projections were also down for Blinn’s May minimester and summer sessions…which turned out to be wrong. Record enrollment was set for the May minimester and first summer session, and projections for the second summer session are for an increase over last year.

Trustees agreed to tap into Blinn’s nearly $43 million dollar reserve fund to pay for an operational shortfall of more than $4 million, and use another $3 million towards capital projects.

Blinn’s budget also reflects a cut in state funding of $2.5 million dollars, something chief financial officer Richard Cervantes says may or may not happen.

Next year’s budget does not change the amount of property tax money Blinn will collect in Washington County.