Blinn College Delays Second Phase Of Returning Employees To Campuses

Blinn College’s chancellor delays implementation of the second phase of employees returning to campus to work by two weeks.

Mary Hensley stated in an e-mail before the holiday break that moving the start of phase two to August 3 was in light of current pandemic conditions in Blinn’s service area.

The date could change again based on what Blinn hears from public health officials.

Before returning to campus, Blinn employees and students must self-certify they have not tested positive, they do not have symptoms, and they have not come in contact with anyone with symptoms.

Additionally, all employees…including those who returned during the first phase on June 15th, must continue to self-certify on a weekly basis.

Statement issued by Blinn chancellor Mary Hensley:

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

As we look forward to Independence Day and the start of the Summer II term, I wish to share a few updates regarding Blinn College’s phased return to campus operations and plans for the Fall semester.

As you know, Phase 1 of employees’ return to campus began Monday, June 15th, and Phase 2 was scheduled to begin Monday, July 20th. In light of current COVID conditions in our service area and throughout the State of Texas, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our campus community, we are moving the Phase 2 start date back two weeks to Monday, August 3rd. Employees returning for duty in Phase 2 will be notified by their supervisors by July 20th. Phase 3 will begin on Monday, August 17th, and employees returning for duty will be notified by Monday, August 3rd. Please note that this remains a flexible plan and we will continue to adjust our schedule based upon the guidance of public health officials.

The Back With Blinn plan also contained key information regarding the ways in which Blinn will adapt its academic offerings for the Fall semester. This includes an expanded selection of 8-week courses and the introduction of a virtual element to all face-to-face classes, allowing smaller groups of students to attend each class session in person while the remainder of the students participate in class activities through live, interactive video.

The plan calls for almost all Blinn classes, with the exception of select Health Sciences and Technical and Community Education courses, to move to an entirely online format following the Thanksgiving holiday. All campus services, including student housing on the Brenham Campus, will continue after Thanksgiving.

For details regarding the Back With Blinn plan, please visit www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn. At 6 p.m. each Tuesday through August 11th, we will host question-and-answer sessions on Facebook Live regarding Fall operations. These live streams will be available on Blinn’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlinnCollege1883.

As always, I thank each of you for your support these past few months. If I can provide assistance or answer any questions this summer, please do not hesitate to reach out.