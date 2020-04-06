 LISTEN LIVE 
Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

Posted by Sports Monday, April 6th, 2020

Baseball Fall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died. Kaline became the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 and was a 15-time All-Star. Known as “Mr. Tiger,” Kaline also won 10 Gold Gloves and after his playing career ended was a Tigers broadcaster for a quarter-century. Kaline was 85.

Posted by on Apr 6 2020. Filed under Sports.
