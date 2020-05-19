Belmont Stakes scheduled for June.

BELMONT, N.Y. (AP) _ The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20 in front of no fans as the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. The New York Racing Association unveiled the new Belmont date this morning. This is the first year the Belmont will take place before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The Derby was moved to Sept. 5 and the Preakness to Oct. 3. he rescheduled Belmont will be 1 1/8 miles instead of the race’s trademark 1 1/2-mile distance that has been in place since 1926.