Bears finalize 1-year contract with former Seahawks, Texas A&M OL Ifedi

Posted by Sports Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

The Chicago Bears finalized a one-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle after being drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in 2016. He figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries.

