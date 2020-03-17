BCS Independent Restaurant Group Responds to Coronavirus

Kristy Petty of the BCS Independent Restaurant Group visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how local restaurants are responding to the coronavirus, how they are working together, how you can help local restaurants during this time, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Listen to “Kristy Petty of the BCS Independent Restaurant Group on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

News release from BCS Independent Restaurant Group:

In light of recent concerns regarding COVID-19, a group of local, independent restaurant owners in the Brazos Valley have come together to make decisions that protect their patrons, employees and the local economy. With over 36 restaurants being represented, the B/CS Independent Restaurant Group hopes that by working together we can maintain a safe and healthy culinary options during this time.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, “We are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.” This is wonderful news for the restaurant industry but we want to make sure we are taking measures that will ease public concerns while dining. Some of the actions that are being implemented include but are not limited to continuing education from the Brazos Valley Health Department, maintaining hygienic standards for staff, vigilance concerning the health of each employee on every shift, additional spacing between tables, and increased to-go food options. While we have always abided by the Health Departments guidelines, we will be increasing all measures of sanitation, and implementing any and all options to keep guests and staff safe.

As local governments continue making important decisions to maintain health and safety in our community, we cannot overstate the impact on locally-owned businesses. Our economy relies on local business and we would like to take the time to encourage the Brazos Valley community to responsibly support local businesses. These 36 restaurants employ over 1000 people and we hope we are able to provide income and job security to all employees over this period. The B/CS Independent Restaurant Group is committed to remaining flexible and accommodating during this time, and we thank you for your support.

Participating Restaurants:

3rd On Main Kitchen

Admiral Catering

All The King’s Men

Amico Nave

Blue Baker

Burger Mojo

C&J’s Barbeque

Cafe Eccell

Carney’s

Chef Tai Food Truck

Chicken Oil Company

Christopher’s World Grille

Commander’s Cove

Dixie Chicken

Downtown Uncorked

El Jefe

Gate 12

Global Event Group

Gogh Gogh Coffee

Harvey Washbangers

Hullabaloo Diner

J Cody’s

Kolache Capitol

Kyle House

Mad Taco

Madden’s Casual Gourmet

Nam Café

Northgate Juice Joint

Paddock

Paolo’s Italian Kitchen

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

RX Pizza

Shipwreck Grill

Stella Southern Cafe

The Backyard

The Corner Bar

The Proudest Monkey

The Tipsy Turtle

The Village

Urban Table

Veritas Wine and Bistro

Zeitman’s Grocery