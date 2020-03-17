BCS Independent Restaurant Group Responds to Coronavirus

BCS Independent Restaurant Group Responds to CoronavirusFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Tuesday, March 17th, 2020
Kristy Petty of the BCS Independent Restaurant Group visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how local restaurants are responding to the coronavirus, how they are working together, how you can help local restaurants during this time, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Listen to “Kristy Petty of the BCS Independent Restaurant Group on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
News release from BCS Independent Restaurant Group:
In light of recent concerns regarding COVID-19, a group of local, independent restaurant owners in the Brazos Valley have come together to make decisions that protect their patrons, employees and the local economy. With over 36 restaurants being represented, the B/CS Independent Restaurant Group hopes that by working together we can maintain a safe and healthy culinary options during this time.
According to a statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, “We are not aware of any reports at this time of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.” This is wonderful news for the restaurant industry but we want to make sure we are taking measures that will ease public concerns while dining. Some of the actions that are being implemented include but are not limited to continuing education from the Brazos Valley Health Department, maintaining hygienic standards for staff, vigilance concerning the health of each employee on every shift, additional spacing between tables, and increased to-go food options. While we have always abided by the Health Departments guidelines, we will be increasing all measures of sanitation, and implementing any and all options to keep guests and staff safe.
As local governments continue making important decisions to maintain health and safety in our community, we cannot overstate the impact on locally-owned businesses. Our economy relies on local business and we would like to take the time to encourage the Brazos Valley community to responsibly support local businesses. These 36 restaurants employ over 1000 people and we hope we are able to provide income and job security to all employees over this period. The B/CS Independent Restaurant Group is committed to remaining flexible and accommodating during this time, and we thank you for your support.
Participating Restaurants:
3rd On Main Kitchen
Admiral Catering
All The King’s Men
Amico Nave
Blue Baker
Burger Mojo
C&J’s Barbeque
Cafe Eccell
Carney’s
Chef Tai Food Truck
Chicken Oil Company
Christopher’s World Grille
Commander’s Cove
Dixie Chicken
Downtown Uncorked
El Jefe
Gate 12
Global Event Group
Gogh Gogh Coffee
Harvey Washbangers
Hullabaloo Diner
J Cody’s
Kolache Capitol
Kyle House
Mad Taco
Madden’s Casual Gourmet
Nam Café
Northgate Juice Joint
Paddock
Paolo’s Italian Kitchen
Ronin Farm & Restaurant
RX Pizza
Shipwreck Grill
Stella Southern Cafe
The Backyard
The Corner Bar
The Proudest Monkey
The Tipsy Turtle
The Village
Urban Table
Veritas Wine and Bistro
Zeitman’s Grocery
