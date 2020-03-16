Bathroom Building Coming To Brazos County’s Boonville Heritage Park

A welcomed addition is coming to Brazos County’s Boonville Heritage Park.

County commissioners have approved buying a building containing restrooms.

County judge Duane Peters says that was a necessity, given the effort to bring in school groups and others visiting the 1850’s cabin and other attractions.

The exterior of the $122,000 dollar pre-built structure is designed to blend in with the historical park.

The park is open daily from dawn until dusk. And on the first and third weekends of the month, there are park guides from the Brazos Valley museum of natural history.