 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » Baseball Hall pushes back 2020 induction ceremony

Baseball Hall pushes back 2020 induction ceremony

Posted by Sports Thursday, April 30th, 2020

UNDATED (AP) _ Derek Jeter was a first-ballot Hall of Famer a few months ago, but he will have to wait an extra year to be inducted at Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame has announced that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the class will beincluded with any additional new choices at next year’s induction festivities.

Jeter’s class includes outfielder Larry Walker and catcher Ted Simmons, along with former union head Marvin Miller.

A record crowd of over 70,000 had been expected this summer at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former Yankees captain who came within one vote of unanimous election in January.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138876

Posted by on Apr 30 2020. Filed under Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-