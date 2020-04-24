B/CS Salvation Army Going Virtual For This Year’s “Doing The Most Good” Luncheon Fundraiser

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army is sticking to the original date of May 7th for their annual “Doing the Most Good” luncheon fundraiser.

Captain Paul Ryerson says what will be a virtual event is free to join, you provide your own lunch, and watch the program from the comfort of your own home.

Donations will be accepted the day of the luncheon, and there will be a virtual auction that opens on Monday, May 4th.

Ryerson says they could not afford to postpone or cancel the event, due to record needs.

The luncheon’s featured speaker is the Commandant of Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets, General Joe Ramirez (Ret.).

Click HERE for more information at the B/CS Salvation Army’s website.

Click below for comments from Paul Ryerson, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber:

Listen to “This year's B/CS Salvation Army "Doing The Most Good" luncheon fundraiser is going virtual” on Spreaker.

News release from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

