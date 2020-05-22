B/CS Restaurant Owners Discuss The Return Of Dine In Service On The Infomaniacs

WTAW’s Scott DeLucia visits with Bryan/College Station restaurant owners about the return of dine in service on The Infomaniacs.

Click below for the May 22, 2020 visit with Chad Wootan with Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Chad Wootan” on Spreaker.

Click below for the May 6, 2020 visit with Kristy Petty of The Village Cafe:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Kristy Petty” on Spreaker.

Click below for the May, 5, 2020 visit with Justin Manning of C&J’s Barbeque:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Justin Manning” on Spreaker.

Click below for the May 4, 2020 visit with Michael Lair of Harvey Washbangers and Stella Southern Cafe:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Michael Lair” on Spreaker.

Click below for the May 1, 2020 visit with Chef Tai Lee of Urban Table, Veritas, Paulos, and Madden’s:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Tai Lee” on Spreaker.

Click below for the April 29, 2020 visit with Wade Beckman of Shipwreck Grill, Amico Nave, and Third on Main:

Listen to “Reopening B/CS restaurant dine in service with Wade Beckman” on Spreaker.