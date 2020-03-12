B/CS Hosts Pickleball Tournament

B/CS Hosts Pickleball TournamentFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, March 12th, 2020
The USA Pickleball Association Mid South Regional Tournament starts Thursday on Texas A&M’s campus.
Dominique Powell, Bryan College Station Sports + Events Director, says more than 850 players are participating.
“For those who are interested in the sport of pickleball, and want to see it played at a high level, they are more than welcome to come watch,” says Powell.
The tournament is taking place at the Omar Smith Tennis Courts on Texas A&M’s campus. It is free to attend.
Powell says the tournament serves as a qualifier for the USA Pickleball National Championships.
Play begins Thursday and ends on Sunday.
Listen to “USA Pickleball Regional Tournament Comes to B/CS” on Spreaker.
