B/CS Chamber of Commerce Update on WTAW

B/CS Chamber of Commerce Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Tuesday, March 24th, 2020
President Glen Brewer visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a survey about the economic impact of COVID-19, how to donate personal protection equipment for local hospitals, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Listen to “B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138285
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 24 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.