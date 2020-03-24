B/CS Chamber of Commerce Update on WTAW

President Glen Brewer visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a survey about the economic impact of COVID-19, how to donate personal protection equipment for local hospitals, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

