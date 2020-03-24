 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » B/CS Chamber of Commerce Update on WTAW

B/CS Chamber of Commerce Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

President Glen Brewer visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a survey about the economic impact of COVID-19, how to donate personal protection equipment for local hospitals, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Listen to “B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138285

Posted by on Mar 24 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-