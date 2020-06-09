B/CS Chamber and Texas A&M Partner for Business Impact Survey

B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about their partnership with the Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) at Texas A&M University to conduct a business impact survey in regards to the coronavirus pandemic during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Listen to “B/CS Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer discusses business impact survey” on Spreaker.

News release from B/CS Chamber of Commerce:

It is critically important to tell the collective story of the impact of the coronavirus on our local business community. The Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC) at Texas A&M University in partnership with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to help relay this information to decision makers. With your help, we can give our local and regional leaders real information to help them plan for the future.

PERC produces a monthly publication, Economic Indicators of the College Station-Bryan MSA, in conjunction with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, in order to provide a timely index on the health of the local economy.

This survey is a new effort by PERC in partnership with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce to measure the effects of COVID-19 on the local economy. The aggregate survey results will be made available at perc.tamu.edu and will be announced through the B/CS Chamber of Commerce and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. The survey will take approximately 9 minutes to complete.

Please limit responses to one respondent per establishment.

Follow this link to the Survey:

Take the Survey

Or copy and paste the URL below into your internet browser: https://tamu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d9ZAy2psIpMcswR