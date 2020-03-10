Arrests On Charges Of Online Harassment And Being Threatened With A Hatchet

An online harassment complaint reported to College Station police in February of last year generated an arrest last Sunday. 58 year old Donald Mraz Jr. is accused of sending ten threatening and derogatory private Facebook messages, and posting 12 disparaging Facebook comments on the victim’s public business page. According to the arrest report, Mraz did it because the the victim stole his $400 dollar tool set. Mraz is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Texas A&M police responded Monday morning just after nine to a report of someone being threatened with a hatchet at Century Square. According to a UPD news release, the victim questioned the suspect about some money missing from the victim’s car. The victim said that’s when the suspect pulled the hatchet out of his backpack and said he was not afraid to use it. 20 year old Tevion Bass of College Station was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bass was in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.