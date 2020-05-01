Arrests On Charges Of Continuing Family Violence And Mail Theft

A College Station man is arrested for the second time in 16 days on family violence charges. According to the College Station police arrest report, 41 year old Joshua Trevino is accused of striking the same woman on January 14th, March 23rd, and April 13th. He is charged with violating bond by staying in their apartment from April 14th until Wednesday, violating bond conditions on April 14, and a family violence charge from December 2019. Trevino remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $333,000 dollars.

A Bryan man awaiting six trials in Brazos County courts on property and drug charges is back in jail. 25 year old Michael Crenshaw is accused of taking items out of a mailbox near the Reliance community east of Bryan on Tuesday morning. According to the Brazos County sheriff’s arrest report, one hour after the victim gave their statement, an off duty Bryan police officer identified Crenshaw as the driver of a pickup about three miles from the theft that was driving at a high rate of speed and veering off the road. And the deputy who wrote the arrest report said Crenshaw has a lengthy criminal history. That led to the deputy searching for Crenshaw. Once Crenshaw was found at a Bryan convenience store, Crenshaw gave permission to have his truck searched. Items from the mailbox that were were found in the pickup included a Louis Vuitton bag and a $270 dollar check. Crenshaw told officers he purchased the bag from a man in a Walmart parking lot for $60 dollars. And Crenshaw said he found the check in the bag after he purchased it. Crenshaw, who was arrested on an enhanced charge of felony theft with two or more prior convictions, is held in lieu of a $24,000 dollar bond.