Arrests Follows Weekend Armed Robbery, Stabbings, And Shooting

A Houston man is in the Brazos County jail on charges of assaulting and trying to rob a jogger Saturday morning, then filing a false report of a shooting. The 75 year old jogger told College Station police he was attacked from behind at University and Polo Road by a man who tried to take his wedding ring. According to the arrest report, a woman who was driving by stopped to assist the victim. That led the attacker to run away, without the ring, towards Northpoint Crossing apartments at University and Texas. The jogger was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts to his arm and back. With the assistance of a K-9 officer, 18 year old Demontreyon Jackson was found on the third floor of Northpoint Crossing. Jackson, who is also accused of falsely reporting gunfire in the apartment building, is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $52,000 dollars.

College Station police arrived at the scene of a Sunday night disturbance where approximately 80 people were in an alley and officers found three people who were stabbed. CSPD tweeted two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. The third person was not transported. According to the arrest report, 20 year old Brandon Johnson is accused of yelling at the mother of their child for not letting him see the child. Another woman who stepped in between the former couple was stabbed in the center of her chest. Then Johnson is accused of stabbing a man who tried to intervene. After Johnson and the man fell, Johnson is accused of continuing to stab the man in the back. Then the large group of bystanders pulled Johnson off the man. During that, a second woman was stabbed in the leg. Johnson remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000 dollars and a parole violation hold from the state prison system.

A Bryan man who received an early prison release from four armed robberies five and a half years ago is accused of a weekend shooting south of downtown Bryan. 21 year old Arnoldo Romero was arrested Saturday night in Anderson County on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to Bryan police, the shooting on South Texas near Coulter followed an ongoing and unidentified dispute between two men. The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. According to online court records, Romero was sentenced to five years in August 2016 for robberies that took place in November 2015.