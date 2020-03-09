Arrests On Felony Theft And Drug Charges

A local man discovers his travel trailer has been stolen when he sees it being pulled by a truck that doesn’t belong to him. Bryan police found the suspect, a friend, and the victim with the trailer in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on South Texas. According to the arrest report, the victim thought his $4,000 dollar trailer was in his storage unit in College Station. The suspect’s friend said they pulled the trailer to Rockdale the night before, where they loaded a set of tires and rims from an auto shop then returned to B-C-S. The suspect said he bought the trailer a few weeks ago from someone in a Rockdale parking lot, but he had no title or paperwork. 33 year old Jason Chambers of Wimberly remains in jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

College Station police officers at the scene of a crash Friday night at Texas and Southwest Parkway also dealt with a wrong way driver. According to the arrest report, the driver of a westbound car did not obey an officer’s order to take a detour. The car turned into a parking lot before getting to the crash site. The driver, 26 year old Christopher Ashley of Granite Shoals is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $11,000 dollars on charges of DWI and possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. As for the crash, CSPD reports the driver of a pickup was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way after making a left turn in the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Bryan police make executing a search warrant at a home last Thursday led to officers finding nine ounces of marijuana, an undetermined quantity of THC, and $5,237 dollars in cash. The occupant, 25 year old Christopher Maldonado was arrested and remains in jail on the drug charges and for violating parole.