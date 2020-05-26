Arrests After A Man Washes A Stranger’s Car Then Attempts To Enter Their Home, And A Man Evading Police With Four Prior Convictions

A Bryan couple called police Saturday morning to report a shirtless man tried to open the door of their vehicle, then took a hose to spray their car, then tried to enter their home by breaking their front door. Four officers responded to the call on Bryan’s west side, off Verde Drive between Finfeather and Harvey Mitchell. According to the arrest report, 31 year old Christopher Evans Jr. of Bryan told police he was at his uncle’s house and was washing his uncle’s car. Evans was still in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest for criminal trespassing.

A College Station police officer who witnessed a man urinating on the side of an apartment building resulted in the man’s arrest for evading with four prior convictions. Last Saturday night’s incident near Balcones and Blanco was also the first time 27 year old Datarius McCoy was arrested for public intoxication. McCoy was still in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $5,300 dollars. According to online court records, McCoy pleaded guilty last November to four counts of criminal trespassing and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.