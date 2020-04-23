Arrests On Charges Of Aggravated Assault With A Baseball Bat & DWI With Two Prior Convictions And Awaiting Trial On Another DWI

A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bond on a charge of breaking into a west Bryan townhome and hitting one of the occupants with a wooden baseball bat. This happened around two in the morning on Tuesday near Villa Maria and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 30 year old Matika Sterling said she went to the townhome with the intent of assaulting her ex-boyfriend. He was not injured, but Sterling is accused of striking a woman in the legs and possibly her ribs. The arrest report does not indicate if the woman who was struck required medical treatment. Sterling is also accused of shattering a window with the bat. Sterling was released from jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan man awaiting trial on a DWI charge with two prior convictions from an incident two years ago, is arrested on another DWI charge. A DPS trooper took 52 year old John Campbell into custody Tuesday night. That’s after Campbell rolled his pickup east of Bryan on Highway 21 near Kurten into the median. According to the arrest report, the truck was on its roof and Campbell was trapped. Firefighters said there were no visible injuries and Campbell refused treatment at the scene. After the trooper noticed alcohol on Campbell’s breath, he was taken to the hospital for a court ordered blood draw. In the emergency room, Campbell is accused of claiming to have coronavirus, but hospital staff indicated that was a false claim. Campbell remains jailed in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.