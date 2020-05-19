AP Sources: Rooney Rule to require for more interviews

UNDATED (AP) _ The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews

of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions. That’s what two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press. Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hiring for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings.

The two people say that at least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator’s spot. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the additions.

The rule is named after the late Dan Rooney, who owned the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was adopted in 2003. It has had some impact, but in the recent spate of coach hiring, few have gone to minority candidates.